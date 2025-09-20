H-1B visa row: MEA provides cold comfort, stakeholders in limbo

The exact number of Indians on H1B/H4 visas stranded in India on Saturday night is not known. Many of them would have come on vacation, to renew their visas, in order to meet old and ailing parents, to attend a wedding in the family or to attend festivals starting with Durga Puja beginning on 28 September in Bengal.

The US President’s executive order issued on Friday said if they don’t return to US by 20 September midnight, they will either be refused entry back into the United States or their employers agree to shell out $100,000 (around Rs 88 lakh) for each of them.

Since the beginning of Donald Trump’s second presidency in January 2025, they have dreaded this moment. The MAGA playbook was explicit and it had called for doing away with the H-1B visas and send the immigrants home.

Many of them stayed back in the United States, fearful that they would not be allowed to return once they left. That worst nightmare for many of them has returned to haunt them.