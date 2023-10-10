Hackers launch a cyberattack on Israeli websites

As Hamas-Israel violence escalates, groups of hacktivists have targeted Israeli websites with floods of malicious traffic.

Israeli newspaper The Jerusalem Post posted on X that its website was down “due to a series of cyberattacks initiated against us” since Saturday morning when Hamas launched a surprise land, sea and air attack against Israel.

“The Jerusalem Post is currently experiencing downtime due to a series of cyberattacks initiated against us,” the newspaper posted.

“We are actively addressing the situation and will be back soon, continuing to serve as your top source of information on Operation Swords of Iron and the violent attacks by Hamas,” it added.

Rob Joyce, director of cybersecurity at the Israel’s National Security Agency, admitted there has been denial of service (DDoS) attacks and defacements of websites.

“But we’re not yet seeing real (nation) state malicious actors,” Joyce was quoted as saying in reports