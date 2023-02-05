Hackers stole $3.8 bn from crypto investors in 2022

Cryptocurrency hackers stole $3.8 billion last year, making it the worst year on record for crypto investors, up from $3.3 billion in 2021.



According to Blockchain analytics platform Chainalysis, October was the biggest single month ever for cryptocurrency hacking, as $775.7 million was stolen in 32 separate attacks.



DeFi (Decentralised Finance) protocols as victims accounted for 82.1 per cent of all cryptocurrency stolen by hackers -- a total of $3.1 billion -- up from 73.3 per cent in 2021.



Of that $3.1 billion, 64 per cent came from cross-chain bridge protocols specifically.



Cross-chain bridges are protocols that let users port their cryptocurrency from one blockchain to another, usually by locking the user's assets into a smart contract on the original chain, and then minting equivalent assets on the second chain.

