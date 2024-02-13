Haldwani: 1 more dead as a Muslim citizen succumbs to injuries

One more person injured in the Haldwani violence died during treatment at a hospital here on Tuesday, 13 February, the police said.

Nainital senior superintendent of police (SSP) Prahlad Narayan Meena said that 50-year-old Mohammad Israr, who had sustained a gunshot injury in the violence, died at the Sushila Tiwari Hospital, where he was under treatment.

His body has been sent for post-mortem, Meena told a press conference here. The death of one more person takes the number of people killed in the clashes to six, he added.

Though six bodies had been recovered a day after the clashes, the top state officials had put the death toll in the 8 February violence in the town at five.

The SSP had earlier on Sunday, 11 February, told the reporters that the sixth body bearing a bullet wound had been found 2–3 km away from the scene of the clashes and could be unrelated to the incident.