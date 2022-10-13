Half of world's coral reefs face climate change threat by 2035: Study

By 2055, it is projected that 99 per cent of the world's coral reefs would be facing unsuitable conditions based on at least one of the five stressors studied, the study said.



"While the negative impacts of climate change on coral reefs are well known, this research shows that they are actually worse than anticipated due to a broad combination of climate change-induced stressors," said lead author Renee O. Setter in the news release.



It was surprising to find that so many global coral reefs would be overwhelmed by unsuitable environmental conditions so soon due to multiple stressors, she said.



Researchers are preparing to enter the next phase of their work, which will take a closer look at how climate change is projected to affect individual coral species, according to the news release.