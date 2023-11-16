Halsey explains her 'cowardice' for being silent on Palestine-Israel conflict

Singer Halsey has broken her silence on the ongoing conflict between Palestine and Hamas.

Halsey, who was a vocal supporter of Palestine in the past, took to Instagram to explain why she remained silent after Hamas' surprise attack on Israel last month.

"Lately I have been asked why I haven't spoken about the conflict in Israel and Palestine for this great length of time. Especially after my supremely vocal support of the Palestine people in the past few years," she wrote on Instagram Stories, reports aceshowbiz.com.

"A few people have suggested that it's cowardice. And to be completely honest, it is."

Halsey added, "I am, truthfully, exceptionally anxious about navigating my responsibility as a career activist as it pertains to my daily life off of social media: Being the mother of a small child and a member of my community, in addition to the contribution of my greater voice and platform. The global conversation has reached a level of volatility that I'm having a hard time navigating here AND offline."

The singer later recalled having "a volume of violent and threatening events occur that resulted in my home being swatted multiple times and required the presence of snipers in the sky during most of my shows that summer."