Hamas attack: 40 Israelis killed, over 50 held hostage, 700-odd injured

Over 40 Israelis have been killed and more than 700 injured in the Hamas offensive that began earlier on Saturday, 6 October. Besides, more than 50 Israelis have been reportedly held hostage by the militant group.

The group published footage showing its members capturing a number of Israeli soldiers during an attack on a military base on the border with the Gaza Strip on Saturday.

The Gaza-based Hamas group launched an unprecedented assault on Israel in the morning, firing thousands of rockets and sending gunmen into Israeli communities by land, sea and air, killing at least 40 people and injuring hundreds, the Times of Israel reported.

The multi-pronged attack, coming a day after Israel marked the 50th anniversary of the surprise invasion on Yom Kippur, appeared to have caught the Israeli military and security forces completely by surprise.