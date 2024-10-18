Hamas confirms Sinwar death, says no hostages to return until war ends

The Hamas has confirmed the killing of its leader Yahya Sinwar by Israeli forces in the Gaza Strip, a day after Israel announced the news, according to an Al Jazeera report.

Quoting senior Hamas official Khalil Hayya, Al Jazeera has also reported that Israeli hostages in Gaza will not return "until the war on Gaza stops and Israeli forces withdraw from the besieged and bombarded territory".

On the other hand, Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said “this is not the end of the war in Gaza”, despite the death of Sinwar, while Lebanese militant group Hezbollah has said it is entering a “new phase” in its battle against invading Israeli troops, claiming to have introduced "new weapons" over the past few days.

According to Al Jazeera, at least 42,438 people have been killed and 99,246 wounded in Israeli attacks in Gaza since 7 October 2023, the day Hamas launched attacks on Israel which killed at least 1,139 people, with over 200 taken captive.

In his statement as reported by Al Jazeera, Hayya added that Sinwar’s “martyrdom” and the leaders who preceded him “will only increase the strength and resilience of our movement”.