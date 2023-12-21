Hamas demands full stop to war before hostage release

The Hamas militant group which is engaged in a battle with the state of Israel has reportedly backed out of a partial ceasefire to hostilities for the release of hostages held by it.

According to sources in Israel's Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), the political head of Hamas, Ismael Haniyeh who is in Cairo leading a galaxy of senior Hamas leaders have informed the Egyptian negotiators that the militant group would agree only for a total end to the war in Gaza Strip.

Israel also have disagreed for a total cessation of war and this has led to the fate of around 120 hostages held by Hamas in balance.

Ismael Haniyeh has told negotiators that he was in Cairo to stop the war and that part time ceasefire and release of hostages was not possible.

It may be noted that Israel had agreed for a week’s truce in fighting for the release of 40 hostages that include women, children and elderly who were ill and needs medication, in the custody of Hamas.