Hamas hands over bodies of three hostages amid fragile truce tensions

Hamas handed over the bodies of three Israeli hostages on Sunday as both sides accused each other of violating the fragile ceasefire that has largely paused nearly two years of conflict.

According to the office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the Israeli forces in Gaza received the coffins through the Red Cross. The remains are to be transferred to Israel for identification. The three are believed to be among the 11 hostages whose bodies Israel has been seeking under the terms of the truce. One of the three bodies handed over is believed to be of American-Israeli IDF Captain Omer Neutra who was fighting infiltration in southern Israel.

Israel has criticised Hamas for delaying the process, while the Palestinian militant group insists it is operating under extremely difficult conditions. The disagreement has become one of several sticking points hampering the full implementation of the US-brokered ceasefire, in effect since 10 October.

Earlier on Sunday, an Israeli airstrike in northern Gaza killed one man near a vegetable market in Gaza City’s Shejaia suburb, according to Al-Ahli Hospital. The Israeli military claimed it had targeted a militant posing an imminent threat to its forces.

“There are still Hamas pockets in the areas under our control in Gaza, and we are systematically eliminating them,” Netanyahu said in a televised address during a cabinet meeting in Jerusalem.

In response, Hamas released what it described as a list of Israeli ceasefire violations. Ismail Al-Thawabta, director of the Hamas-run Gaza government media office, denied that Hamas fighters had breached the truce by attacking Israeli troops.

Despite the tensions, the ceasefire has brought a measure of calm, enabling hundreds of thousands of displaced Palestinians to return to the ruins of their homes and allowing greater flows of humanitarian aid into the enclave. Israel has also pulled back troops from key urban areas.