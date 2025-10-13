Hamas releases all living hostages, Israel frees prisoners under Gaza deal
Israel freed more than 1,900 Palestinian prisoners and agreed to allow large shipments of food and humanitarian aid into Gaza
Hamas released the remaining 20 living hostages on Monday under a ceasefire agreement that paused two years of conflict in the Gaza Strip, a war that has killed tens of thousands of Palestinians.
The releases came as US President Donald Trump visited Israel to mark the US-brokered truce and hostage exchange, an accord he said ended the war and created “a path towards lasting peace” in the Middle East.
Under the deal, Israel freed more than 1,900 Palestinian prisoners and agreed to allow large shipments of food and humanitarian aid into famine-hit Gaza. Trump is expected to discuss post-war arrangements with regional leaders in Egypt later on Monday.
Bodies of 60 Palestinians recovered
Gaza’s health ministry said on Monday that bodies of 60 Palestinians had been recovered from under the rubble of destroyed buildings over the past 24 hours, bringing the total recovered to about 200 since the ceasefire took effect four days ago.
The ministry said many more bodies remained trapped, especially in areas still inaccessible to rescuers.
According to the ministry, more than 67,800 Palestinians were killed during Israel’s campaign in Gaza. The figures do not distinguish between civilians and combatants, but the ministry said roughly half of those killed were women and children.
Iran declines invitation to Gaza summit
Iran’s foreign ministry said it had declined an invitation to attend the Gaza summit in Egypt’s Sharm el-Sheikh, citing Tehran’s national interests and what it described as the United States’ “unilateralist policy”.
Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei Koushki said the decision followed discussions among Iranian decision-making bodies. “The positive and negative aspects of participation were carefully weighed,” he said. “The choice was made in line with the country’s best interests.”
UN chief ‘profoundly relieved’
UN Secretary-General António Guterres said he was “profoundly relieved” that Israeli hostages held in Gaza had been freed and would be reunited with their families after “immense suffering”.
In a statement issued from Sharm el-Sheikh, where world leaders gathered to support the ceasefire, Guterres renewed his call for the return of the remains of those killed in captivity.
“I urge all parties to build on this momentum and honour their commitments under the ceasefire,” he said. “The United Nations stands ready to support efforts to end the conflict and ease civilian suffering.”
Erdoğan to attend summit
Turkish President Tayyip Erdoğan, whose government helped mediate the ceasefire, will attend the Sharm el-Sheikh summit, his office said.
He is expected to deliver remarks and hold bilateral talks with other participants. The meeting, co-chaired by Trump and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, will bring together leaders from more than 20 countries.
Trump welcomed in Knesset
Trump entered Israel’s Knesset chamber to sustained applause and a ceremonial fanfare. The hall was filled with lawmakers and senior US officials, including Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth, and Joint Chiefs of Staff Chair Gen. Dan Caine.
Trump’s speech began later than scheduled after he met privately with families of hostages once held by Hamas. He is due to travel to Egypt later in the day to attend the summit.
Israel frees Palestinian prisoners
Israel released more than 1,900 prisoners and detainees on Monday under the ceasefire deal that saw Hamas free all remaining hostages.
Buses carrying released prisoners arrived in Ramallah, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, after leaving Ofer Prison. At least one bus crossed into the Gaza Strip, the Hamas-run Prisoners’ Office said.
Egypt: Trump’s role ‘crucial’
Egypt’s foreign minister Badr Abdelatty said the success of Trump’s peace plan depended on his continued engagement and pressure on both sides.
Speaking to the Associated Press, Abdelatty said the United States may support deploying an international peacekeeping force to maintain the ceasefire. “It is crucial that both Israel and Hamas fully implement the first phase of the deal,” he said. “The next stage will be more complicated, and President Trump’s involvement will be essential.”
Hamas welcomes Trump remarks
Hamas spokesman Hazem Qassem welcomed Trump’s declaration that the Gaza war was over and called on mediators and the international community to ensure Israel does not resume military operations.
Writing on the Telegram messaging app, Qassem said Hamas “appreciates the international efforts aimed at sustaining the ceasefire and preventing further escalation.”
