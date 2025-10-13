Hamas releases all living hostages, Israel frees prisoners under Gaza deal

Hamas released the remaining 20 living hostages on Monday under a ceasefire agreement that paused two years of conflict in the Gaza Strip, a war that has killed tens of thousands of Palestinians.

The releases came as US President Donald Trump visited Israel to mark the US-brokered truce and hostage exchange, an accord he said ended the war and created “a path towards lasting peace” in the Middle East.

Under the deal, Israel freed more than 1,900 Palestinian prisoners and agreed to allow large shipments of food and humanitarian aid into famine-hit Gaza. Trump is expected to discuss post-war arrangements with regional leaders in Egypt later on Monday.

Bodies of 60 Palestinians recovered

Gaza’s health ministry said on Monday that bodies of 60 Palestinians had been recovered from under the rubble of destroyed buildings over the past 24 hours, bringing the total recovered to about 200 since the ceasefire took effect four days ago.

The ministry said many more bodies remained trapped, especially in areas still inaccessible to rescuers.

According to the ministry, more than 67,800 Palestinians were killed during Israel’s campaign in Gaza. The figures do not distinguish between civilians and combatants, but the ministry said roughly half of those killed were women and children.