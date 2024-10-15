Handed over evidence to NSA Ajit Doval in Singapore last week, claims Canada

The government of India had made “a fundamental error” by thinking it could engage in “murders or extortion or other violent acts” against Canadians on Canadian soil, Canadian PM Justin Trudeau said on Monday, adding that India’s response had been to “deny, to obfuscate, to attack me [Mr Trudeau] personally, and the integrity of the Government of Canada and its officials and its police agencies”, ever since he made his allegations about Indian involvement in the killing of Mr Nijjar.

The Canadian prime minister also told reporters that last week in Laos he had met PM Modi on the fringes of the ASEAN Summit and emphasised to him, how “incredibly important” the meeting between the countries’ national security advisors [Ajit Doval and Canadian NSA Nathalie Drouin] in Singapore (reportedly held on Saturday, 12 October) was.

It was also in November 2023 that US authorities charged Indian national Nikhil Gupta for hiring an assassin to kill Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, a Sikh activist named as a terrorist by India, in New York. Gupta has pleaded ‘not guilty’ but the prosecutors told the court that the man engaged by Gupta to hire an assassin on payment of 100,000 US Dollars (approximately Rs 84 lakh) secretly recorded their conversations and handed them over to the US agency he was working for. Sikhs for Justice founded by Pannun was banned in India in 2019 and Pannun himself was declared an individual terrorist in 2020.

Pannun took the issue to court and named Indian NSA Ajit Doval, the then RAW chief Samant Goel and a RAW agent Vikram Yadav, besides businessman Nikhil Gupta, in a civil lawsuit. Last month a New York court issued summons to those named in the lawsuit and asked them to respond within three weeks. India rejected the summons and described them as unwarranted and based on unsubstantiated facts.

However, according to reports India has informed the US now that it has arrested and accused named as ‘CC1’ by the US Justice Department and that he was no longer an employee of the Indian government. Speculations are that CC1 referred to the RAW agent Vikram Yadav. An Indian probe team has also left for the US to apprise US authorities of the progress of the investigation here.

India’s ballistic response to Canada and its conciliatory response to the US on essentially similar charges have raised eyebrows in diplomatic circles.