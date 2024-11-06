Have no illusions about US President-elect: Russia after Trump triumph

Russia on Wednesday congratulated Donald Trump on his victory in the US presidential election, but at the same time made it clear that Moscow will interact with the new US administration while firmly upholding its national interests.

Simultaneously, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said he had no information on whether Russian President Vladimir Putin plans to congratulate Trump, but emphasised that Moscow views the US as an 'unfriendly' country. Peskov reaffirmed the Kremlin's claim that the US support for Ukraine amounted to its involvement in the conflict, telling the media: "Let's not forget that we are talking about the unfriendly country that is both directly and indirectly involved in a war against our state."

In its first reaction after Trump's election triumph, the Russian foreign ministry said, "We have no illusions regarding the President-elect, who is well known in Russia, or the new Congress, where Republicans have reportedly won control. The US ruling political elite adheres to anti-Russia principles and the policy of 'containing Moscow'. This line does not depend on changes in America’s domestic political barometer, no matter if it is Trump and his supporters’ 'America above all' or the Democrats’ focus on a 'rules-based world order'."