Heart inflammation 11 times higher among the unvaccinated after Covid: Oxford study

The risk of myocarditis (inflammation of the heart muscle) in unvaccinated individuals after the Covid infection was at least 11 times higher compared to people who developed the heart condition after receiving a vaccine or booster dose, a detailed analysis of nearly 43 million people, ages 13 and older, has revealed.



Several previous studies and reports from public health agencies, including the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), have highlighted a possible connection and potentially increased risk of myocarditis after receiving an mRNA Covid-19 vaccine, generating considerable scientific, policy and public interest.



"We found that the entire Covid-19-vaccinated population of England during an important 12-month period of the pandemic when the vaccines first became available, the risk of myocarditis following vaccination was quite small compared to the risk of myocarditis after infection," said Martina Patone, a statistician at the University of Oxford.



"This analysis provides important information that may help guide public health vaccine campaigns, particularly since Covid-19 vaccination has expanded in many parts of the world to include children as young as 6 months old," Patone said in the study published in the American Heart Association's peer-reviewed journal Circulation.



In this study, Patone and colleagues evaluated database of Covid-19 vaccinations for all people ages 13 or older who had received at least one dose of the University of Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine, the Pfizer-BioNTech or the Moderna vaccine between December 1, 2020 and December 15, 2021.