Heathrow orders airlines to stop selling tickets as airports battle recruitment crisis

Heathrow said it has ordered airlines to 'stop selling summer tickets to limit the impact on passengers'.



The measure will lead to more cancellations on top of the thousands of flights axed in recent months.



Affected passengers will not be entitled to compensation as the reason for the cancellations will be classified as being outside the control of airlines.



Passengers have been hit by delays and cancellations at airports across the UK due to a shortage of staff after thousands were laid off or left the industry during Covid. Yesterday (Monday), Heathrow cancelled another 61 flights at the last minute - disrupting 10,000 passengers, Daily Mail reported.