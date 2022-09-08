Heatwaves to worsen air quality, additional 'climate penalty': WMO

The "climate penalty" refers specifically to the climate change amplification effect on ground-level ozone production, which negatively impacts the air that people breathe.



The regions with the strongest projected climate penalty, mainly in Asia, are home to roughly a quarter of the world's population.



Climate change could exacerbate surface ozone pollution episodes, leading to detrimental health impacts for hundreds of millions of people.



According to the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), the probability of catastrophic wildfire events is likely to increase by 40 to 60 per cent by the end of this century under a high emission scenario, and by 30 to 50 per cent under a low emission scenario.



If greenhouse gas emissions remain high and global temperatures rise by three degrees Celsius from pre-industrial levels by the second half of the 21st century, surface ozone levels are expected to increase across heavily polluted areas, particularly in Asia.



While most of the ozone increase will be due to an increase in emissions from fossil fuel combustion, roughly a fifth of this increase will be due to climate change, most likely realized through increased heatwaves, which amplify air pollution episodes.



As a result, heatwaves -- which are increasingly common due to climate change -- are likely to continue leading to a degradation in air quality, IPCC said.