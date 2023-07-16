Heavy rainfall in NE Japan causes extensive flooding

Continuing heavy rain in the Japan's northeast is causing extensive flooding and raising risks of landslides, country's weather agency said on Sunday.

According to Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA), Akita observed record rainfalls of 243 mm over a 48-hour period through 11 a.m. local time. The city and its surrounding area were flooded after a river that runs through the city breached its banks.

A landslide alert was issued to part of Akita, Iwate and Yamagata prefectures, Xinhua news agency reported.