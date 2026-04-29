‘Heinous crime’: Lebanon accuses Israel of killing rescue workers in double strike

A spokesperson for the Lebanese civil defence said the rescuers were initially trapped under rubble following the second blast and later confirmed dead.

The Lebanese army reported that two of its soldiers were also wounded in the strike, which reportedly targeted a military patrol escorting the rescue team, along with civilian bulldozers deployed for relief work.

President Joseph Aoun said the killings were part of a disturbing pattern.

“These attacks show that Israel continues to violate international laws protecting civilians, paramedics, and rescue workers,” he said, describing the incident as the latest in a “series of assaults” on humanitarian personnel.

Despite a US-mediated ceasefire, Israel has continued near-daily air strikes in southern and eastern Lebanon, fuelling a volatile cycle of retaliation. The Iran-backed group Hezbollah has responded with rocket fire and drone launches into Israeli territory.

Human rights voices have also sharpened their criticism. Ramzi Kaiss of Human Rights Watch warned that global inaction has emboldened further violence, the Al Jazeera reported.

“Civilians are paying the price of the international community’s silence,” he said, urging Western nations to suspend arms support to Israel and impose sanctions on those implicated in alleged violations.

The latest strikes add to a mounting toll. At least eight people were killed across Lebanon on Tuesday alone, while since 2 March, the death toll from Israeli attacks has climbed to 2,534, with more than 7,800 wounded, according to official figures.

As the dust settles over Majdal Zoun, the echoes of the blasts linger — raising urgent questions about accountability, the sanctity of humanitarian work, and the fragile line between war and restraint in an increasingly volatile region.