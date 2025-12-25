Helicopter crash on Mount Kilimanjaro kills five during rescue mission

A helicopter crashed on the slopes of Mount Kilimanjaro in Tanzania, killing five people, the country’s civil aviation authority said on Thursday. Local media reported that the aircraft was undertaking a medical evacuation when the accident occurred.

According to a statement from the Tanzania Civil Aviation Authority (TCAA), the helicopter went down on Wednesday near Barafu Camp, one of the final staging points for climbers attempting to reach the summit of the mountain.

Local outlets Mwananchi and East Africa TV, citing Kilimanjaro regional police chief Simon Maigwa, said the helicopter was on a medical rescue mission at the time of the crash.