Hellfire missiles: US' sought-after secret weapon used to kill Ayman al-Zawahiri

The US drone strike that killed al-Qaeda chief Ayman al-Zawahiri on the balcony of a safe house in downtown Kabul points to the use of secret Hellfire missiles by the CIA as there was no explosion and according to American President Joe Biden no civilian casualties either.

Zawahiri, 71, who assumed the leadership of al-Qaeda after the death of Osama bin Laden, was reportedly killed by two Hellfire missiles fired into the balcony of the safe house in Kabul at 6:18 a.m local time.

"This mission was carefully planned and rigorously minimised the risk of harm to other civilians. And one week ago, after being advised that the conditions were optimal, I gave the final approval to go get him, and the mission was a success. None of his family members were hurt, and there were no civilian casualties," President Biden said on Monday while announcing the death of Zawahiri from the White House.

Hellfire missiles are specially designed, secret missiles used to conduct pinpoint airstrikes that kill terrorist leaders with no explosion, drastically reducing damage and minimising the chances of civilian casualties.

A Hellfire missile, which is a little more than five feet long and weighs just over 100 pounds (over 45kgs), typically leaves behind mangled, burned-out shells of vehicles, surrounded by debris and scorch marks over a large radius.