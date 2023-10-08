Hezbollah says 'dozens' of rockets, shells fired at Israeli positions

Militant group Hezbollah launched mortars at Israeli military sites at the Lebanon border on Sunday morning, as fighting continued in southern Israel in the wake of a major attack launched by the Palestinian militant group Hamas which operates out of the Gaza Strip, Israeli media reported.

Hezbollah claimed to have fired dozens of rockets and shells at three Israeli positions in the contested Mount Dov region in solidarity with the Hamas attack, Times of Israel reported.

The Lebanese group said in a statement that the attack, using “large numbers of rockets and shells”, was in solidarity with the “Palestinian resistance” and claimed Israeli positions were directly hit, the Times of Israel report said.

Footage posted to social media showed the moment one of the mortars hit an Israeli military site on the border.