High schools for girls to reopen in March: Taliban

Reyan claimed the reason behind not allowing girls to attend classes in high schools was because the Taliban was creating a safe system for girls.



"The Taliban has no issue with girls' education that is why we have paid the salaries of female teachers. We will hire more female teachers for girls," Khaama Press quoted the spokesman as saying.



The spokesman further said that they were working on capacity building of female teachers and want to increase the number of these teachers so that only women teach girls.