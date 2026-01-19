High speed train collision in southern Spain leaves at least 21 dead

At least 21 people have been killed and more than 70 injured after two high-speed trains collided near the city of Córdoba in southern Spain, according to Spanish authorities.

Thirty of the injured were reported to be in a critical condition and remain in hospital, Spain’s transport minister, Óscar Puente, said on Monday. Earlier reports had suggested a higher provisional death toll, but officials cautioned that the number of fatalities could still rise as rescue operations continue.

The crash occurred at about 7.45pm local time on Sunday near Adamuz, around 20 kilometres north-east of Córdoba. A high-speed service travelling from Málaga to Madrid, carrying 317 passengers, derailed for reasons that have yet to be determined. The derailed train then struck another high-speed train on a neighbouring track that was travelling from Madrid to Huelva, causing that service to leave the rails as well.

Puente described the incident as “terrible”, explaining that the final two carriages of the Málaga–Madrid train derailed and collided with the first two carriages of the oncoming service, forcing them off the track.