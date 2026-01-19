High speed train collision in southern Spain leaves at least 21 dead
Dozens injured as two high-speed trains collide in Córdoba; rescue operations underway
At least 21 people have been killed and more than 70 injured after two high-speed trains collided near the city of Córdoba in southern Spain, according to Spanish authorities.
Thirty of the injured were reported to be in a critical condition and remain in hospital, Spain’s transport minister, Óscar Puente, said on Monday. Earlier reports had suggested a higher provisional death toll, but officials cautioned that the number of fatalities could still rise as rescue operations continue.
The crash occurred at about 7.45pm local time on Sunday near Adamuz, around 20 kilometres north-east of Córdoba. A high-speed service travelling from Málaga to Madrid, carrying 317 passengers, derailed for reasons that have yet to be determined. The derailed train then struck another high-speed train on a neighbouring track that was travelling from Madrid to Huelva, causing that service to leave the rails as well.
Puente described the incident as “terrible”, explaining that the final two carriages of the Málaga–Madrid train derailed and collided with the first two carriages of the oncoming service, forcing them off the track.
Emergency services from across the Andalusia region were deployed to the scene, while Spain’s Military Emergency Unit was mobilised to assist with rescue and recovery efforts. Local residents also helped the emergency response, escorting passengers with minor injuries to a nearby sports centre where first aid was provided.
Spain’s prime minister, Pedro Sánchez, expressed his condolences to the victims and their families, describing the night as one of “deep pain” for the country. The Spanish royal family also issued a message of sympathy.
Rail services on the affected routes have been suspended and are not expected to resume before Tuesday. Spain’s rail infrastructure operator, Adif, said information points had been set up at Atocha station in Madrid, as well as in Málaga and Huelva, to support relatives of passengers. A dedicated telephone helpline has also been established.
An investigation has been launched to determine the cause of the derailment and subsequent collision. Spain’s deadliest rail disaster in recent history occurred in July 2013, when 79 people were killed after a high-speed train derailed while approaching Santiago de Compostela at excessive speed.
