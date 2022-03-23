Hillary Clinton contracts Covid with 'mild symptoms'

"I'm grateful to be asymptomatic," Casey tweeted. "This is reminder that the pandemic is not over. Please get vaccinated and boosted."



At least 155 members of the US House of Representatives and the Senate have been diagnosed with Covid, one of whom subsequently died of Covid-19, since the outbreak of the disease in the US two years ago, according to a tracking website.



The US has reported more than 79 million Covid cases and 972,000 deaths, both the highest in the world, according to Johns Hopkins University data.



Public health experts have warned that the US may see another rise in Covid cases in the next few weeks, as the new Omicron subvariant continues to spread across the nation while restrictions are being lifted in states and cities.