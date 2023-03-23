Hindenburg Research shorts Jack Dorsey's Block, accuses it of $1 billion fraud

Hindenburg Research, the short-seller whose research claims on Gautam Adani led to a $150 billion reduction in his net worth, is now accusing Jack Dorsey's mobile payment company Block of "facilitating fraud against customers and the authorities."

On Thursday, Hindenburg claimed that Block had misrepresented its user count and underestimated its customer acquisition expenses. Shortly after the opening bell, shares of Block, the company that created the famous Cash App mobile payment facilitator, fell around 20 per cent.

Block, which used to be called Square, has a $44 billion market cap with media reports talking about its claims to have a "magical" and "frictionless" financial technology to help the "unbanked" and "underbanked."

The Hindenburg report said, "Our research shows, however, that Block has wildly overstated the number of real users and understated the cost of getting new customers."