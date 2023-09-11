Hindu-Americans urge CA governor to veto anti-caste discrimination bill

Hundreds of Hindus in the US state of California gathered to protest against an anti-caste discrimination bill, which they say will "further fuel instances of Hinduphobia" if signed into law.

The SB 403 bill, which seeks to outlaw caste-based discrimination in the state, was passed in the California Senate last week with an overwhelming 31-5 votes, and now rests with governor Gavin Newsom for clearance.

Holding banners and placards, Hindus in the Californian city of Sacramento on Saturday, 10 September urged Newsom to veto the bill, which if signed, will make California the first state in the US to add caste as a protected category in its anti-discrimination laws.

"Governor Newsom you stood with us in 2017 when you supported our community to ensure that Hindus and Indians are not misrepresented in California's textbooks. We ask you to stand with us one more time by vetoing SB 403," said Samir Kalra from advocacy group Hindu American Foundation (HAF).