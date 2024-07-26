‘Historic’ consensus of G20 finance ministers on taxing multinationals, super-rich

Despite the seeming consensus, US treasury secretary Janet Yellen said during a media briefing that there was no need for a global agreement on taxing billionaires. International taxation was complicated and each country is best left to tackle taxation on their own, she held: “Tax policy is very difficult to coordinate globally, and we don’t see a need or really think it’s desirable to try to negotiate a global agreement on that.” Yellen did, however, emphasise that the US is “strongly supportive of progressive taxation”.

Brazil's economy minister Fernando Haddad, meanwhile, said that the "declaration" on Friday marked only a "first step". G20 members would "seek to engage cooperatively to ensure that ultra-high-net-worth individuals are effectively taxed", he added.

Brazil's search for a global agreement on taxing the richest of the rich is backed by France, Spain, South Africa, Colombia and the African Union. “Against the scepticism expressed by everyone since the beginning of the year, we have taken a first step,” Haddad said, adding that the finance ministers agreed it was necessary to include mention of this proposal in their declaration, so that the issue remains salient even after Brazil hands off the presidency to the next nation in turn.

“What has been initiated today is a broader process," Haddad added, "that will require the participation of academia, scholars and international organisations with experience in the subject, such as the OECD and the UN.”

France, Spain and South Africa — which will chair the G20 in 2025 — have already expressed their support, an official from the Brazilian ministry of finance told journalists.