Hitler’s corporate-funded assumption of power in 1933 has many lessons for the world

January 30, 2023 marks the 90th anniversary of the corporate-facilitated appointment of Adolf Hitler as Chancellor of a deeply-divided Germany.

There is an alarming lesson in this disastrous development for a deeply-divided America today. Cutting deals with fascists to catapult a voraciously power-hungry politician to high national office places a nation in grave peril.

Right-wing German corporate leaders from the Freundeskreis der Wirtschaft (Club of Friends of the Economy) did just that in 1933 in the wake of national elections which led to the collapse of a conservative government and an increase in Communist Party representation in parliament.