Hollywood director Rob Reiner and wife found dead at Los Angeles home
US media report knife wounds as police investigate deaths at couple’s Brentwood residence
Veteran Hollywood filmmaker Rob Reiner and his wife, Michele Singer Reiner, have been found dead at their home in Los Angeles, according to US media reports.
Entertainment website TMZ reported late on Sunday that the bodies of the couple were discovered at their residence in the Brentwood area. Law enforcement sources cited by the outlet said both had suffered injuries consistent with knife wounds.
The Hindustan Times reported that there has been no official confirmation so far from the Los Angeles Police Department, whose Robbery Homicide Division is said to be investigating the case.
Early reports had indicated that two bodies were found at the property, before they were identified as Reiner and his wife. Police have not released details on the circumstances surrounding the deaths or whether any suspects are being sought.
Reiner, 77, was one of Hollywood’s most influential filmmakers, enjoying a career that spanned acting, directing and producing. He first rose to prominence in the 1970s as Mike “Meathead” Stivic in the hit CBS sitcom All in the Family. The son of renowned comedian and writer Carl Reiner, he later built an acclaimed career behind the camera.
He made his directorial debut with the cult mockumentary This Is Spinal Tap in 1984 and went on to helm a string of commercially and critically successful films, including Stand By Me, The Princess Bride and When Harry Met Sally. In the 1990s, he directed Misery and A Few Good Men, earning an Academy Award nomination for the latter.
Reiner also appeared as an actor in several films over the years, including Sleepless in Seattle and The Wolf of Wall Street, while remaining an outspoken political activist.
He met Michele Singer, a photographer, on the set of When Harry Met Sally in the late 1980s. The couple married in 1989 and had three children together. They had lived at the Brentwood property for several years.
Authorities are yet to issue a formal statement, and further details are expected once the investigation progresses.
Published: 15 Dec 2025, 12:54 PM