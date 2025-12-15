Hollywood director Rob Reiner and wife found dead at Los Angeles home

Veteran Hollywood filmmaker Rob Reiner and his wife, Michele Singer Reiner, have been found dead at their home in Los Angeles, according to US media reports.

Entertainment website TMZ reported late on Sunday that the bodies of the couple were discovered at their residence in the Brentwood area. Law enforcement sources cited by the outlet said both had suffered injuries consistent with knife wounds.

The Hindustan Times reported that there has been no official confirmation so far from the Los Angeles Police Department, whose Robbery Homicide Division is said to be investigating the case.

Early reports had indicated that two bodies were found at the property, before they were identified as Reiner and his wife. Police have not released details on the circumstances surrounding the deaths or whether any suspects are being sought.