Hollywood writers reach tentative labor agreement with studios

Actors are still on strike

The deal is expected to end one of two strikes that have halted most film and television production.

As a result, nightly network shows such as NBC's "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" or ABC's "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" could return to the air within days.

But as writers prepare to possibly crack open their laptops again, it's far from business as usual in Hollywood as the actors' strike continues.

Talks between the studios and the striking actors have not yet resumed, so crew members left out of work by the walkout will remain unemployed for the time being.