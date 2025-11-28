Hong Kong firefighters rush to finish final search after blaze kills 128

Hong Kong emergency services continued scouring a devastated high-rise housing complex on Friday after a massive blaze tore through seven of its eight towers, leaving at least 128 people dead in one of the territory’s worst fire disasters in decades.

Firefighters were conducting apartment-by-apartment searches at the Wang Fuk Court complex in Tai Po, prioritising units from which residents had made more than two dozen distress calls as the fire raged but could not be reached in time. Derek Armstrong Chan, Deputy Director of Fire Services, said rescuers were forcing entry into every affected unit to ensure no victims were overlooked.

The death toll, which rose again on Friday afternoon as more bodies were recovered, is expected to increase further. Secretary for Security Chris Tang said the search for victims was still under way and no final figure for the missing could be confirmed until the operation concluded.

Scaffolding fuelled rapid spread

The blaze erupted on Wednesday afternoon in one of the estate’s towers and jumped rapidly to neighbouring buildings, accelerated by bamboo scaffolding wrapped in netting for ongoing renovation works. Within a short period, seven residential blocks were engulfed.

More than 1,000 firefighters battled the inferno for nearly 24 hours before bringing it under control. Even two days later, smoke continued to drift from the charred structures as occasional flare-ups were extinguished.

Authorities estimate that nearly 2,000 flats and around 4,800 residents were housed in the complex, making it unclear how many people may still be inside. Around 900 survivors were moved to temporary shelters, while more than 70 people, including 11 firefighters, were injured.