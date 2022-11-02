Hong Kong issues 3rd highest warning as tropical cyclone Nalgae nears

All hearings of the courts and tribunals on Wednesday has beene adjourned.



Community vaccination centres, stations, and the home inoculation service under the Covid-19 Vaccination Program have also suspended their services.



Trading in the securities market, including Stock Connect trading, and derivatives markets was suspended at 1.55 p.m., and there will be no after-hours trading session on Wednesday, according to Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited.



The Home Affairs Department will open temporary shelters for people in need.