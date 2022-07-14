Hong Kong jails 66-year old activist for 8 months over pro-democracy protests

Wong is no stranger to the courts, and has continued to stage one-woman protests outside the city's court buildings in support of other pro-democracy activists during their hearings, despite Hong Kong's punitive national security law.



The activist has previously been convicted of a series of other protest-related charges, including a four-day sentence in January for refusing to show her ID card during another protest, and a one-month sentence for assault in July 2021 for pushing a court security guard.



Wednesday's sentencing followed the sentencing of another elderly dissident just one day prior. Another city magistrate sentenced Koo Sze-yiu, who is 75 years old and terminally ill with late stage colon cancer, to nine months in jail on Tuesday for "attempted sedition" for planning to protest against the Beijing Winter Olympics, The Guardian reported.