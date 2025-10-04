Hope speaks a universal language; fight for democracy same: Rahul Gandhi in Colombia

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who is currently in Colombia, on Saturday said hope has a universal language and the fight for dignity and democracy is one and the same.

Gandhi shared pictures of his visit to Colombia and his interaction with students there on his YouTube channel.

"From the vibrant streets in Colombia's comunas and the classrooms of University of Medelli­n, to the heartfelt conversations with students in Lima, Peru, this journey through South America has been filled with warmth, joy, and ideas.

"I met artists who use colour as resistance, and students who dream fearlessly. Their spirit of creativity and courage was truly inspiring," he said in his post along with pictures.

"At every step, I was reminded that hope speaks a universal language, and that across continents, our fight for dignity and democracy is one and the same," he also said.

Gandhi is on an over a week-long visit to four Latin American countries - Colombia, Brazil, Peru and Chile.

The Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha is expected to interact with political leaders, students, and businessmen during his visit.

He will be holding meetings with presidents and senior leaders across multiple countries, strengthening democratic and strategic ties, the party said.

Gandhi will engage with business leaders to explore opportunities as India seeks to diversify trade and partnerships in the wake of US tariffs, it also said.

He will interact with university students in Brazil, Colombia, and beyond, fostering dialogue with the next generation of global leaders.

The crucial visit carries historical resonance, the Congress said, adding that India and South America have long shared bonds through the Non-Aligned Movement, solidarity in the Global South, and a commitment to a multipolar world order.

Gandhi's outreach continues this tradition while opening new avenues of cooperation in trade, technology, sustainability, and people-to-people exchanges, the Congress said.

It underscores the essential role of India's democratic opposition in shaping international partnerships and advancing India's global presence, the party has also said.