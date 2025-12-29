Houthi leader warns of action over possible Israeli presence in Somaliland

Tensions in the Horn of Africa have soared after Abdulmalik al-Houthi, leader of Yemen’s Houthi movement, issued a stern warning against any Israeli presence in Somaliland, declaring that it would be treated as a “military target”.

Speaking on the Houthi-run Al-Masirah television channel, al-Houthi described Israel’s recognition of the self-declared region as a grave threat to regional security, asserting that his forces would take “all possible supportive measures” to stand with the “brotherly Somali people”.

Al-Houthi, whose movement controls large swathes of northern Yemen, framed Israel’s move as a calculated attempt to establish a foothold in Somaliland for “hostile activities against Somalia, African countries, Yemen, and other Arab nations”, warning that such actions could further destabilise an already fragile region. He called for a “firm and serious” Arab and Islamic response to counter what he described as Israeli expansionism.

The response from the international community has been swift and unified. Across Africa and the Middle East, countries have condemned Israel’s recognition of Somaliland and reaffirmed their support for Somalia’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.