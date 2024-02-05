Houthi Red Sea attacks 'must stop,' UK says

The latest airstrikes by the UK and the US against Houthi military targets in Yemen came after "repeated warnings" to the Iran-backed militant group, British Foreign Secretary David Cameron said on Sunday.

The strikes, which were carried out late Saturday, hit buried weapons storage facilities, missile systems, launchers and other capabilities the Houthis have used to attack Red Sea shipping, the Pentagon said.

What did Cameron say?

Confirming the strikes in a social media post on Sunday, Cameron stressed that the "Houthi attacks must stop."