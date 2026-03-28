Houthis launch first ballistic missile attack on Israel since Iran war began

Yemen’s Houthi rebels have launched a barrage of ballistic missiles at Israel, marking their first such attack since the US-Israel war on Iran began, according to statements from both sides.

Houthi military spokesperson Yahya Saree said the group targeted “sensitive Israeli military sites” and warned that attacks would continue until their objectives were achieved.

“Strikes will continue… until the aggression against all fronts of the resistance ceases,” Saree said in a statement broadcast on Al-Masirah TV.

Israel confirms interception

The Israeli military said it intercepted at least one missile. Air raid sirens were activated in areas around Beer Sheba and near a key nuclear research facility in southern Israel.

The attack followed a statement by Saree a day earlier indicating that the Houthis could join the ongoing conflict.

New front in widening conflict