Houthis launch first ballistic missile attack on Israel since Iran war began
Yemen rebels signal entry into conflict; Israel says one missile intercepted
Yemen’s Houthi rebels have launched a barrage of ballistic missiles at Israel, marking their first such attack since the US-Israel war on Iran began, according to statements from both sides.
Houthi military spokesperson Yahya Saree said the group targeted “sensitive Israeli military sites” and warned that attacks would continue until their objectives were achieved.
“Strikes will continue… until the aggression against all fronts of the resistance ceases,” Saree said in a statement broadcast on Al-Masirah TV.
Israel confirms interception
The Israeli military said it intercepted at least one missile. Air raid sirens were activated in areas around Beer Sheba and near a key nuclear research facility in southern Israel.
The attack followed a statement by Saree a day earlier indicating that the Houthis could join the ongoing conflict.
New front in widening conflict
The Houthis, who control Yemen’s capital Sanaa since 2014, had so far stayed out of the current US-Israel war on Iran. Their entry signals a potential expansion of the conflict, which already involves Iran and groups like Hezbollah.
Analysts said the development could significantly alter the regional situation.
Mohamad Elmasry, a media studies professor at the Doha Institute, described the move as “very significant”, warning that Houthi involvement could threaten key global shipping routes.
Threat to global trade routes
The Houthis have previously targeted shipping in the Red Sea during the Israel-Gaza war, attacking over 100 vessels between November 2023 and January 2025.
Experts warn that if the group escalates further, it could impact critical maritime choke points such as the Bab al-Mandab Strait and potentially the Suez Canal, alongside the already sensitive Strait of Hormuz.
These routes are vital for global trade and energy supplies.
Reports suggest Israel may retaliate, as it has done during previous Houthi attacks linked to regional conflicts.
The development adds another layer of complexity to the ongoing war, raising concerns about further escalation and broader regional instability.
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