Houthis welcome announcement of 2-month ceasefire agreement

"The parties accepted to halt all offensive military air, ground and maritime operations inside Yemen and across its borders; they also agreed for fuel ships to enter Hodeidah ports and commercial flights to operate in and out of Sanaa airport to predetermined destinations in the region; they further agreed to meet under my auspices to open roads in Taiz and other governorates in Yemen," Grundberg said.



"The truce can be renewed beyond the two-month period with the consent of the parties. The aim of this truce is to give Yemenis a necessary break from violence, relief from the humanitarian suffering, and most importantly hope that an end to this conflict is possible," he added.



The envoy also said that he would work during the truce with the aim to reach a permanent ceasefire, addressing urgent economic and humanitarian measures and resuming the political process.