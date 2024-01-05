How did 379 people survive the Japan Airlines fireball?

A Japan Airlines plane burst into flames on the runway after colliding with a coast guard aircraft on 2 January. Japan Airlines said all 367 passengers and 12 crew on board the burning aircraft were evacuated.

According to an aviation specialist, passengers on the aircraft were shielded from the flames owing to the pressured cabin. The key factor is that the air pressure inside is marginally higher than that outside, preventing the fire from entering, he added, explaining how only when the barrier melts down does the fire gain access.