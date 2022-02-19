How much more absurd could it be to find the US robbing Afghanistan?

The US government has argued that it has saved the other half of the assets for humanitarian relief in Afghanistan. However how useful this proves will depend on how quickly this is released and how fast this reaches the needy.

It is still not too late for the US President to withdraw his widely condemned and arbitrary decision and hand over the entire seven billion dollars to those most experienced in providing unbiased relief in Afghan conditions, with built-in systems of transparency and accountability to ensure that the funds are used in the best way possible to help the Afghan people.

There should be greater urgency in ensuring that funds, food supply and medical help reach Afghanistan as early as possible. It is truly a matter of life and death. Already there has been much delay and any further dalay will prove very costly in terms of the loss of human lives.

(The writer is Honorary Convener, Campaign to Save Earth Now. His recent books include ‘Man Over Machine—The Path to Peace’ and ‘Protecting Earth for Children’)

(This article was first published in National Herald on Sunday)