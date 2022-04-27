How pandemic restrictions impacted mental health in countries: Lancet

"Governmental responses to the Covid-19 pandemic have been widely debated," said Lara Aknin, psychology associate professor at the varsity.



"At first sight, it may seem that eliminator countries implemented much harsher strategies than other countries because of their widely reported international travel bans. But, in reality, people within these borders enjoyed more freedom and less restrictive domestic containment measures overall than citizens in mitigator countries," she added.



The researchers said that effective policies to contain the pandemic must be accompanied by strategies and resources to address the adverse impacts on mental health.



For future pandemics, the researchers suggest governments could prioritise policies that reduce virus transmission but impose fewer restrictions on daily life, such as restricting domestic travel instead of restricting gatherings.



They suggest an elimination strategy, with timely use of testing and contact tracing could minimise deaths without requiring more restrictive policy measures to contain viral spread.