How serious was the US at Islamabad with ‘surrender’ not ‘talks’ in mind?

The composition of the US delegation to the 'Islamabad Talks' to discuss the Iran war ceasefire raised questions at the very outset about how seriously Washington approached the negotiations. The main negotiators were vice-president J.D. Vance, who arrived with his pregnant wife and children, President Donald Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner, and special emissary Steve Witkoff.

The delegation reached Islamabad nearly 10 hours after the Iranian team and then rested for four to five hours to recover from jet lag, journalists observed. Nor did the US side communicate much to the media, even as Iranian officials maintained a steady flow of briefings throughout the night of Saturday, 11 April.

By the time Vance arrived at the negotiation venue, Iranian sources claimed, the Iranian delegation had already laid out key points for the first round of talks. An informed source said the US side had not even confirmed the agenda in advance, instead appearing to proceed on the basis of the framework proposed by Iran.

The documents brought by the US reportedly consisted of only a few pages outlining general principles, whereas the Iranian delegation arrived with detailed technical material, including data, draft agreements and explanations relating to nuclear facility safety.