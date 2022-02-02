How Singapore managed to emerge as strong economy and healthy society

The Non-constituency Members of Parliaments (NCMPs) are selected from candidates of a political party or parties not forming the government. In the cases, where no opposition candidates are elected to office, NCMPs are invited to the parliament. NCMPs are the top three losing candidates measured in terms of percentage of total popular votes. The maximum number of NCMPs allowed in the Parliament is calculated by this formula:

Number of NCMPs= 12- (total number of elected opposition MPs in the parliament)

Group Representation Constituency (GRC) was introduced to ensure there is always a representation of members from the Malay, Indian, and other minority communities in parliament. GRC must include 3 to 6 members (MPs) with at least one member belonging to the minority group. The Parliamentary Elections Act requires that at least one-quarter of the total number of MPs must be representatives of GRCs.

The Nominated Members of Parliament (NMP) scheme was introduced to cater to the desire of some Singaporeans for a wider representation of views in parliament and to steer dissatisfaction away from the opposition. Up to nine NMPs are appointed by the president for a term of two years on the recommendation of a Special Select Committee of parliament chaired by the speaker.

Any voter who does not vote in an election without a valid reason (such as incapacity, being abroad) has his/her name taken off the electoral register and has to pay a small fine to have it restored to the voter list.

Any Singaporean citizen, who is aged 21 or above, a registered voter, with a minimum of ten years of residence in the country and without a conviction by a court of law is eligible to stand for elections. The maximum limit of campaign expenditure is S$4 per voter. All expenses of more than S$10 must be supported by a bill or receipt. Within 31 days of election results, returns on all election expenses must be submitted to the Election Department. These measures highlight Singapore’s strategy to not tolerate money politics.