How students are driving the change in Bangladesh

The previous day (4 August) more two hundred protesters, many of them students, had been gunned down in Dhaka alone. Students who grew up reading in textbooks that ‘freedom is easier to secure than sustain’ are now experiencing it first-hand. There are huge expectations and student leaders are candid in saying that they are not prepared. However, having grown up under a largely autocratic regime and having tasted freedom from fear, Gen Z is loath to give up. There is a renewed sense of purpose as they vow to protect freedom and change the country for the better. Sensing the mood, political parties like the BNP and the Jamaat have been doing the rounds of Hindu temples, reassuring the minority community that they would be safe. Not satisfied, students are pushing for speedy identification of culprits who attacked Hindus and bringing them swiftly to justice.

There is general consensus that most victims from minority communities were targeted by political rivals for their association with the ruling Awami League and its student front, Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL). An Awami League MP’s house was set on fire and some temples were vandalised. The prevailing opinion is that had it not been for the students, things could have been worse. On the night of 5 August, even as they were celebrating, they formed groups to guard the more prominent temples. A group of 25 students and Imams guarded the Dhakeshwari temple through the night. In Mirpur, they went from door to door, sharing contact numbers and offering assistance. The Ramna Kali temple and the ISKCON temple at Swamibag were also protected by student patrols that night. Similar mobilisation was reported from Comilla and Chattogram.

Barely a month ago, on the night of 16 July, Asif Mahmud and Nahid Islam were picked up by the police. The two students became the face of the revolution as news about the ‘missing’ duo spread through Telegram chat groups and demands to reveal their whereabouts grew. Mahmud and Islam are now advisors with ministerial rank in the interim government. It is the students who wanted political parties kept out. They insisted that Prof. Muhammad Yunus, the persecuted Nobel Laureate, be asked to head the interim government as ‘chief advisor’. They proposed the names of most of the advisors. They demanded that the parliament—constituted in the wake of a questionable election in January that was boycotted by the opposition—be dissolved. They asked the chief justice of the high court to resign. Many of the political appointees including the governor of the central bank and vice-chancellors have quit. There are unconfirmed reports that student advisors will be placed in every ministry.