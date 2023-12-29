How the Afghan exodus is spoiling Pakistan's environment

Forty-eight-year old Raja Mohammed Akhtar Khan's booming recycling business came to a halt a few weeks ago.

He was making 1 million Pakistani rupees (€3,200/$3,540) monthly, but the exodus of Afghan refugees from the South Asian country in recent weeks — many of whom were involved in trash and scrap collection — has dealt a severe blow to his business.

Hailing from Lahore in eastern Pakistan, Khan has been in the recycling business for over 22 years.

He said Afghan refugees living in the country were some of the most hardworking people. Many of them also started several businesses in his city.

"Afghan refugees in my area would collect around 200 kgs of plastic daily and deliver it to my shop," Khan told DW, saying that they would charge much less than their Pakistani counterparts for their work.

"Now I am only able to receive 35 kgs of plastic daily, which has badly affected my business — causing me a loss of almost 700,000 rupees a month," Khan said. "It is not only me who suffered, around 200 shops in my region are in the same situation."

Recycling industry in chaos?

Since mid-September 2023, Pakistani authorities have deported around 20,000 Afghans to their war-ravaged home country. Threats, detentions and deportations have forced out another 355,000 Afghans, according to Human Rights Watch.

The development is now taking a toll on large-scale plastic recycling industries, which rely heavily on Afghan workers.

Pakistan generates approximately 49.6 million tonnes of solid waste a year, and this is increasing at a rate of over 2.4% annually, according to figures from the US Department of Commerce. About 9% of this consists of plastic.

According to the World Wildlife Fund, around 250 million tonnes of existing garbage in Pakistan primarily consists of plastic bags, PET bottles and food scraps. Some of this is being recycled by 19 recycling plants across the country.