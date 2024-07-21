‘Howdy Modi’ redux in Russia

So, it was ‘Howdy Modi’ again. This time in Moscow. Not as raucous as in Houston. An embrace for cameras at a dacha on the outskirts of the Russian capital, but otherwise formal or informal talks with limited video and practically no audio.

‘Biden administration disturbed by Modi-Putin visit during NATO summit’, declared the Washington Post. ‘Why is Modi sucking up to Putin? It’s simple and cynical: China and oil,’ was the Guardian’s headline of an opinion piece.

‘Fury as Indian PM Narendra Modi hails “memorable welcome” in Moscow and schmoozes with Putin just hours after’, screamed a story in the UK’s mass circulated Daily Mail.

In the midst of a deep freeze in relations between the West and Russia, manifesting in warfare in Ukraine, the western media reaction was predictable. In their eyes, this was disloyalty. After all, hadn’t Narendra Modi sworn partnership with the West?

Maintaining equidistance from quarrelling world powers was an enlightened Nehruvian idea. After the collapse of the Soviet Union, P.V. Narasimha Rao did not abandon this policy, with a deft shift from ‘nonalignment’ to ‘multi-alignment’. Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Manmohan Singh toed the same line.

As soon as Modi captured the levers of government in Delhi, he gave vent to his ingrained adoration of the US, the superpower that had captured his imagination during sojourns there as an RSS (Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh) indoctrinator. He promptly tilted South Block towards it.

Modi also consolidated India’s already augmented relations with France, another country wary of Russian president Vladimir Putin. He embraced Japan, very much in the US’s orbit since the Second World War. And when his outreach to China backfired, he hugged another satellite of Washington—Australia.