Huge global storm is starting, Russia warns

The world is about to experience major turbulence as a result of illogical moves by Western nations, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has said.

"Most likely, a huge global storm is starting," RT News quoted Peskov as saying in an interview.

"In many ways, there are objective reasons for that, but there are also subjective reasons for this beginning storm, which are linked to absolutely illogical and often absurd decisions and actions of the authorities in the US, Europe, the EU and individual European countries," he said.