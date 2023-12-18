Human Rights Watch accuses Israel of using 'starvation' as weapon

International rights group Human Rights Watch (HRW) on Monday (18 December) accused Israel of "using starvation of civilians as a method of warfare in the Gaza Strip, which is a war crime".

HRW claimed that Israeli forces were "deliberately blocking the delivery of water, food, and fuel while willfully impeding humanitarian assistance." The human rights watchdog said it was part of "a policy spurred on or endorsed by high-ranking Israeli officials and reflecting an intent to starve civilians as a method of warfare."

There was no immediate comment from Israel on the HRW report, but Israel has denied targetting civilians throughout the war with Hamas, the Islamist militant group ruling Gaza that is listed as a terrorist organization by the US and EU, among other countries.

Israel declared a "complete siege" of Gaza shortly after the Hamas October 7 terror attacks. However, it has allowed aid to come into the Palestinian territory through the Rafah border crossing with Egypt.

The Cabinet has also approved the temporary reopening of Israel's Kerem Shalom crossing for humanitarian aid.