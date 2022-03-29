Humanitarian situation in Ethiopia remains complex: UNHCR

“Over 15 months into the conflict, the overall security situation remains complex and fluid, hindering effective delivery of life-saving assistance to the most affected populations," the UNHCR said.

According to the UNHCR, the spillover of the conflict affecting the three northern Ethiopian regions has brought an "undue burden to the civilian population that continues to endure the conflict with minimal basic services and assistance".

Humanitarian needs have risen dramatically, with more than 9.4 million people in urgent need of food and other aid, it said.

Authorities in the Amhara and Afar reported more than 250,000 and 293,000 displaced populations, respectively, this year.

The UNHCR stressed that fighting has continued in Afar's Abala area, eventually blocking the only supply road access to Mekelle, Tigray's capital city.