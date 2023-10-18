Hundreds killed in strike at Gaza hospital

Hundreds of people were killed in an Israeli strike at a hospital in Gaza on Tuesday, reports said.

The number of people killed has reached 500, following the alleged air strike on the Al Ahli Arab hospital, according to the Gaza Health Ministry spokesman, the BBC reported.

It quoted an Israeli Army spokesperson saying the cause of the incident is not known and the army is looking into the details.

The hospital is funded by the Anglican Church, and Richard Sewell, Dean of St George’s College – one of the church's top figures in Jerusalem – said that it took "a direct hit from an Israeli missile", the BBC said.

Sewell, in a post on X, said early reports suggest hundreds of women and children have been killed, and calls the act the "deliberate killing of vulnerable civilians".

"The bombs must stop now. There can be no possible justification for this."